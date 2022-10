Sulser was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Sulser will return to Pittsburgh after being designated for assignment by the Pirates and claimed by Baltimore in May. The 28-year-old righty made 10 major-league appearances in 2022, recording a solid 3.63 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 22.1 innings out of the bullpen.