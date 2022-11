Sulser signed a one-year deal with the KT Wiz of the KBO on Wednesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

The 28-year-old righty pitched in the majors for the first time last season, working for the Pirates and Orioles. Sulser pitched as a reliever in the big leagues but made 30 starts at Triple-A over the last two years, so he will likely remain a starter in Korea,