Braymer was released by the Nationals on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Braymer made his major-league debut for the Nationals in 2020 and posted a 1.23 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 7.1 innings over three appearances (one start). However, he spent the last two seasons at Triple-A Rochester and logged a 5.93 ERA, 98:80 K:BB and 1.63 WHIP in 118.1 innings over 36 appearances (22 starts). While the southpaw was protected from the Rule 5 draft in 2019, he lost his spot on the 40-man roster last year and will now part ways with the organization.