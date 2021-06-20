The Nationals designated Braymer for assignment Sunday.
Washington cast Braymer off the 40-man roster to clear a spot for outfielder Gerardo Parra, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move. Braymer had pitched exclusively for Rochester this season, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across 28 innings over seven starts.
