Braymer was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old performed well in his first taste of big-league action last season with one earned run allowed over 7.1 innings, but he'll open 2021 in the minors. Braymer could still be a factor for the Nationals this season.
