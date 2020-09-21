Braymer (1-0) allowed one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings in a win over the Marlins in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out four.

Braymer totaled just 2.1 innings in his first two big-league appearances, but the Nationals turned him loose for 86 pitches Sunday and the lefty went deep enough into the game to earn his first career win. An 18th-round pick in 2016, Braymer does not have overpowering stuff and did not generate much hype during his rise through the minor-league ranks. However, this performance may earn him another start next weekend with the Nationals firmly out of the playoff picture and their back-end regulars (namely Anibal Sanchez and Austin Voth) struggling mightily.