Braymer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Braymer was designated for assignment Sunday, but he'll remain in the organization going forward. The southpaw made seven starts for Triple-A Rochester earlier in the year and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 28 innings.
