Rockies' Ben Braymer: Inks minors deal
Braymer signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Sunday.
Braymer made three appearances with the Nationals in 2020 but has been stuck at the Triple-A level since then. The 29-year-old has reported to Triple-A Albuquerque.
