The Nationals recalled Braymer from their alternate training site ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with Atlanta, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The reliever is being designated as Washington's 27th man for Wednesday, so he'll most likely get optioned after the doubleheader is completed. Braymer appeared in three games for the Nationals in 2020, giving up an earned run on seven hits and five walks over 7.1 frames.