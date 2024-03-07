Barger has played a lot of right field so far in camp, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old played four different positions last season in the minors, including 20 games each at third base and shortstop, but the Blue Jays seem to view right field as Barger's best defensive fit. He won't break camp on the big-league roster, but should George Springer go down with an injury and Barger is swinging the bat well at Triple-A Buffalo, it could position him to make his MLB debut over the summer.