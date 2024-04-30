Barger went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's win over the Royals.

Getting the start at third base and batting ninth, Barger collected his first career big-league hit with a single to lead off the sixth inning. The 24-year-old has gone just 1-for-15 with four strikeouts since his promotion while seeing action at third base and both outfield corners, but he has more errors (two) than hits so far with the Blue Jays, and a return to Triple-A in the near future seems likely if he doesn't turn things around quickly.