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Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Still sore while hitting

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Barger (elbow) will fly back to Toronto soon to be examined by the medical staff before he begins a rehab assignment, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays initially hoped Barger would be ready for a rehab assignment last week, but he's still feeling a bit of soreness in his right elbow at times when he's hitting. A revised timeline pointed toward Barger kicking off his rehab assignment Thursday, but it's unclear whether that could still happen. Barger has been sidelined since mid-May with right elbow inflammation.

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