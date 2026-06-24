Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Still sore while hitting

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Barger (elbow) will fly back to Toronto soon to be examined by the medical staff before he begins a rehab assignment, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays initially hoped Barger would be ready for a rehab assignment last week, but he's still feeling a bit of soreness in his right elbow at times when he's hitting. A revised timeline pointed toward Barger kicking off his rehab assignment Thursday, but it's unclear whether that could still happen. Barger has been sidelined since mid-May with right elbow inflammation.