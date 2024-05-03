The Blue Jays optioned Barger to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Barger struggled during his first stint in the big leagues, going just 1-for-18 with a 6:0 K:BB. He'll go back to playing every day with Buffalo while Nathan Lukes takes his spot on Toronto's roster.
