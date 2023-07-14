Barger is hitting .222 with three doubles, four walks and six strikeouts in six games since returning from an elbow injury for Triple-A Buffalo.

Barger has been limited to 32 Triple-A games this season due to that elbow injury, and he has not produced when he has been in the lineup for the Bisons. He is slashing .226/.329/.331 with two home runs and one steal in 143 plate appearances, as his development seems to have stalled for the moment.