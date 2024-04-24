The Blue Jays recalled Barger from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. He'll start in left field and bat eighth against the Royals.

Barger will be making his MLB debut Wednesday after he was added to the 26-man active roster following Kevin Kiermaier's (hip) placement on the 10-day injured list. Though Kiermaier's absence creates an opening in the everyday lineup, Barger is more likely to fill a utility role for the Blue Jays rather than serving as a direct replacement for the veteran center fielder. Davis Schneider is a likelier candidate to take on more responsibilities in the outfield than Barger, who was promoted after slashing .314/.435/.586 with three home runs and 21 RBI through 19 games with Buffalo.