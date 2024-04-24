Barger is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Wednesday's game in Kansas City, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kevin Kiermaier exited Tuesday's game with hip flexor discomfort and could be headed to the injured list to open up room on the 26-man active roster for Barger. The 24-year-old has slashed .314/.435/.586 with three home runs and a 15:14 K:BB over 19 games with Buffalo this season. He's played right field and third base for Buffalo this season and would be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.