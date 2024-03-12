The Blue Jays optioned Barger to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Barger didn't have a realistic chance of making Toronto's Opening Day roster, but he still put on a show while in big-league camp with a .929 OPS in 19 plate appearances. The 24-year-old saw a lot of action in right field this spring, potentially setting him up for a promotion if George Springer goes down with an injury at some point this season.