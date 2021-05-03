Kirk (hip) is expected to miss significant time due to his injury, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet reports.
Kirk was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hip flexor strain Sunday, and he's expected to miss at least six weeks. Riley Adams was recalled by the Blue Jays on Sunday and should serve as the No. 2 option at catcher behind Danny Jansen.
