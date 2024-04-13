Kirk is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rockies.
Kirk is tied for seventh among catchers with 50 plate appearances, but he is hitting just .133, due in large part to a .162 BABIP. Brian Serven is starting behind the dish in this one, and meanwhile, Danny Jansen (wrist) has two rehab games under his belt with Triple-A Buffalo.
