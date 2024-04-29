Kirk went 3-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Kirk notched his first homer of the campaign, tagging Dodgers opener Michael Grove for a long ball in the second frame. The outburst was much needed for the slumping Kirk, who entered the contest 5-for-35 (.143) in his last 12 appearances and hitless during his last four games.