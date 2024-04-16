Kirk is expected to move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Yankees and will likely lose out on starts to Danny Jansen (wrist), who was reinstated from the injured list Monday, ESPN.com reports.

Between wins over the Rockies on Sunday and Yankees on Monday, Kirk reached base seven times, but he's still put together an underwhelming .200/.293/.220 slash line through 58 plate appearances while operating as the Blue Jays' primary backstop so far this season. Though Jansen remained on the bench Monday, he's on track to make his season debut Tuesday and looks poised to handle the larger portion of a timeshare behind the plate with Kirk. Jansen is the more polished defender of the two, and though Kirk has an All-Star appearance and Silver Slugger on his resume, he's been a slightly below league-average hitter since the start of the 2023 season (91 wRC+, .301 wOBA over 480 plate appearances).