Kirk went 2-for-2 with two walks in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

The big performance at the plate didn't produce any runs, but Kirk continues to show a penchant for reaching base. The 25-year-old has a .355 OBP over his last last eight games, but all six of his hits during that stretch have been singles and he's managed to score zero runs. With Danny Jansen (wrist) about to rejoin the 26-man roster, Kirk's stint as Toronto's starting backstop will end, but a smaller workload might allow him to refocus at the plate as he searches for his first extra-base hit of 2024.