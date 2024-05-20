Kirk went 1-for-1 with two walks, a double and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Rays.

The 25-year-old has seen his playing time crater in May as the red-hot Danny Jansen has seized control of the starting job behind the plate for the Blue Jays, but Kirk's own offensive struggles haven't helped. Sunday's performance was his first multi-RBI game since Opening Day, and through five games in May he's batting just .214 (3-for-14).