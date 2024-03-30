Kirk is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
Kirk started at catcher for the first two games of the season, but will head to the bench Saturday while Brian Serven gets the start. Kirk has begun the season batting 1-for-6 with three RBI and one walk, and he will be the top catcher for the Blue Jays due to Danny Jansen (wrist) starting 2024 on the 10-day IL.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Drives in two against Tampa Bay•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Set for regular catching duties•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Flashing power in camp•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Strong start to camp•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Gets $2.8 million•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Gets breather in finale•