Kirk is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.

Kirk started at catcher for the first two games of the season, but will head to the bench Saturday while Brian Serven gets the start. Kirk has begun the season batting 1-for-6 with three RBI and one walk, and he will be the top catcher for the Blue Jays due to Danny Jansen (wrist) starting 2024 on the 10-day IL.