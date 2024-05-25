Manoah (1-2) took the loss Friday against the Tigers, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

It was a tough outing for Manoah, who hadn't allowed an earned run over 14 innings in his previous two starts. Still, the 26-year-old right-hander has gotten off to a solid start in 2024, pitching to a 3.97 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 22.2 innings after struggling to a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts last year. Manoah will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently lined up for next week on the road versus the White Sox.