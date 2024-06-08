Manager John Schneider said Friday that Manoah will undergo UCL surgery June 17, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah left in the second inning of his last start May 29 against the White Sox, and he was placed on the injured list two days later with what was diagnosed as a right UCL sprain. Manoah began the season on the IL with right shoulder inflammation, and since returning May 5, he's posted a 1-2 record with a 3.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB over 24.1 innings. It's not clear whether Manoah will need Tommy John surgery or a brace repair, but the procedure will end the 26-year-old right-hander's 2024 season.