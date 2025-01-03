Manoah (elbow) hopes to be ready to pitch for the Blue Jays in August, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Manoah underwent a hybrid internal brace procedure to repair the UCL in his right elbow last June. The plan calls for Manoah to throw bullpen sessions in March, face hitters in June and go out on a rehab assignment in July before rejoining the Blue Jays in August. If the righty is able to hit those markers, he could spend most of the final two months of the 2025 campaign in Toronto's rotation.