Manoah will receive an MRI on his right elbow Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Manoah allowed one hit and struck out three batters in 1.2 innings Wednesday versus the White Sox before right elbow discomfort forced him out of the game early. The Blue Jays will wait for the results of his MRI before making any decisions, but there is a chance the 26-year-old righty will require a trip to the injured list.
