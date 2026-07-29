Alek Manoah: Released after poor run at Triple-A

The Angels released Manoah on Wednesday.

After opening the season on the injured list while recovering from a fingernail issue that cropped up late in the Cactus League, Manoah joined the Angels bullpen on May 6 and yielded nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and eight walks over three appearances before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster just a couple weeks later. The right-hander opted to stick around in the organization and joined the rotation at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he showed no sign of rectifying the command and control problems that have plagued him over the last four years. In 10 starts at Triple-A, Manoah submitted a 16.14 ERA and 2.88 WHIP and allowed 11 home runs and issued 42 walks over 30.2 innings. The 28-year-old righty will probably get a look from another organization, but he appears nowhere close to regaining the All-Star form that he displayed in 2022 with Toronto.