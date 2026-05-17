The Angels optioned Manoah to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The right-hander was reinstated from the injured list May 6 and will now head to the minors after giving up eight earned runs with a 5:8 K:BB in three appearances (7.1 innings.). Manoah was unscored upon in his first two outings but struggled mightily in Saturday's contest. He's being demoted to make room on the big-league roster for Grayson Rodriguez (shoulder), who is coming off the IL to start Sunday's game versus the Dodgers.