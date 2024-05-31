The Blue Jays placed Manoah on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 30, with a right elbow sprain, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah has damage to his UCL and will receive a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister next Thursday, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Season-ending surgery looks like a distinct possibility, but that decision should be made after next week's exam. Manoah has posted a 3.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB over 24.1 innings covering five starts with the Blue Jays this season.