Manoah was removed from Wednesday's game against the White Sox in the second inning due right elbow discomfort.

The severity of Manoah's injury isn't immediately apparent, but it was enough to warrant his removal after recording just five outs Wednesday. He is tentatively scheduled to pitch again Tuesday against the Orioles, though a clearer picture of his status for that game will come once the Jays are able to take a closer look at him.