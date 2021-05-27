Manoah's contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Manoah's major-league debut was pushed back a day after Wednesday's game was postponed, but he'll start Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Manoah made three starts for Triple-A Buffalo to begin the season and posted a 0.50 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in 18 innings. He could have the chance to earn the fifth spot in the rotation after Anthony Kay was recently sent to the minors.
