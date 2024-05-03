Manoah (shoulder) is throwing a side session Friday and is an option to start Sunday against the Nationals, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto has yet to name a starter for Sunday's contest, and it could be Manoah if he checks out okay after Friday's throwing session. The right-hander was electric in his last rehab start Tuesday with 12 strikeouts and one run allowed over six scoreless innings, and the Blue Jays need to fill out their rotation in the wake of Yariel Rodriguez's back injury.