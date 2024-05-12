Manoah (0-1) was tagged with a loss after he pitched seven innings, allowing three unearned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six in Sunday's 5-1 defeat to Minnesota.

Manoah was in full command Sunday, tossing six scoreless frames to open his outing against the Twins. With one out in the top of the seventh inning, Max Kepler reached on a fielding error by Toronto's third baseman Ernie Clement and three runs later came around to score in the frame, all of which were unearned for Manoah. The 26-year-old struggled in his 2024 debut against the Nationals on May 5, giving up seven runs (six earned) over four innings, so Sunday's performance was certainly a welcomed one for the big right-hander. Manoah will look to make it back-to-back strong outings when he returns to the mound for his next projected start Saturday versus the Rays.