McKinney will start in right field and hit leadoff Sunday against the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

McKinney has leapfrogged Curtis Granderson on the depth chart as the Blue Jays' fourth outfielder and may be on even ground at this point with Teoscar Hernandez, who is slashing .186/.277/.361 since the All-Star break. Manager John Gibbons will likely find ways to give both youngsters consistent playing time the rest of the way, with Kevin Pillar and Randal Grichuk also factoring the outfield rotation on a regular basis. McKinney, who has gone 7-for-20 with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs since his promotion Aug. 17, looks like he'll stick atop the order at least against right-handed pitching.