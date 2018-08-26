Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Draws fifth straight start
McKinney will start in right field and hit leadoff Sunday against the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
McKinney has leapfrogged Curtis Granderson on the depth chart as the Blue Jays' fourth outfielder and may be on even ground at this point with Teoscar Hernandez, who is slashing .186/.277/.361 since the All-Star break. Manager John Gibbons will likely find ways to give both youngsters consistent playing time the rest of the way, with Kevin Pillar and Randal Grichuk also factoring the outfield rotation on a regular basis. McKinney, who has gone 7-for-20 with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs since his promotion Aug. 17, looks like he'll stick atop the order at least against right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Launches second homer•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Clubs first home run•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Leading off Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Called up from Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Traded to Blue Jays•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Returns from DL, remains at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...