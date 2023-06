Barriera is ramping back up towards bullpen sessions after being shut down for two weeks with elbow soreness, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Barriera has made four starts for Single-A Dunedin this season, striking out a third of the batters he's faced but posting a 5.40 ERA. He hasn't pitched since May 25 but has gotten back to throwing from 90 feet and should soon be cleared to throw a bullpen.