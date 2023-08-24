Barriera is back on the 7-day injured list with Single-A Dunedin due to biceps soreness, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barriera, the No. 23 overall pick in last year's draft, dealt with a shoulder issue in spring training, was shut down again after a May 25 start due to elbow soreness, and now he's been shut down again after his velocity was down during a two-inning appearance July 29. Given that he is a hard-throwing 19-year-old with several recent arm injuries, his risk of needing some sort of surgery before advancing to the upper levels of the minors is extreme. All told, he logged a 3.98 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 20.1 innings across Single-A and the Florida Complex League this season.