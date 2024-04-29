Barriera's agent, Nate Heisler, announced Monday via social media that his client recently underwent a hybrid surgery on his left elbow and will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

More specifically, Heisler notes that Barriera underwent a traditional Tommy John surgery along with an internal brace procedure. Though an internal brace procedure alone typically entails a 9-to-12-month recovery for pitchers compared to a 12-to-16-month recovery for Tommy John surgery, it's unclear what sort of timeline Barriera might be looking at with a fusion of the two surgeries. In any event, Barriera won't be available until at least next spring, slowing the development of one of the top young arms in the Blue Jays farm system.