Barriera (elbow) continues to build up during live batting practices and could return to the Single-A Dunedin rotation in a couple of weeks, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

The high-upside lefty struck out 18 with a 76.9 percent groundball rate in 13.1 innings across his first four professional starts this May before landing on the injured list with a sore elbow. According to Davidi, Barriera has been sitting 92-94 mph with his fastball during his recent sessions.