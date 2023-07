Barriera (elbow) was activated off the 7-day injured list Friday with Single-A Dunedin, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

One of the most exciting pitching prospects in the lower levels of the minors, Barriera has struck out 20 batters over 15.1 innings this season. The Jays have been very cautious with him as he dealt with a shoulder injury to start the year and most recently this elbow issue.