Barriera (elbow) is targeting a return to game action by late May or early June, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

A first-round pick in 2022, Barriera underwent a hybrid Tommy John/internal brace procedure on his elbow in April 2024, and arm issues have limited him to just 23.2 innings since he made his pro debut. The 21-year-old southpaw was touching 97 mph with his fastball prior to last year's surgery however, and if he can stay healthy he's still young enough to begin re-establishing his status as a prospect. Barriera's multiple rehabs have also had the side benefit of re-shaping his body. "This is about as good physically as he's looked since we've had him," Blue Jays director of player development Joe Sclafani said toward the end of spring training. "Obviously, he got bigger and then tapered it back. Physically, he's in a really good spot. Mentally, he's in a really good spot. He's trending in a really good direction. We're excited."