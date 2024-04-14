Single-A Dunedin placed Barriera (arm) on its 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Barriera landed on the IL just three days after he exited his season debut with Dunedin midway through the second inning due to an apparent left arm injury. The 20-year-old southpaw is facing an unclear timeline for a return to the mound.
