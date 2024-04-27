Barriera is set to undergo left elbow surgery, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Barriera has been on the 7-day injured list with Single-A Dunedin after sustaining a left elbow injury April 6. It's unclear whether the operation will be for Tommy John surgery or an internal brace, but Mitchell notes that the left-hander will be out for at least 10 months. Barriera was taken by the Blue Jays in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The southpaw posted a 4.42 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over six starts with Dunedin in 2023.