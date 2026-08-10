Blue Jays' Brandon Barriera: Pitching again at Single-A

Barriera (undisclosed) has struck out six and allowed five earned runs on five hits and five walks across four innings in two starts for Single-A Dunedin since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list July 29.

Since entering the professional ranks as a first-round draft pick in 2022, Barriera has struggled to stay on the mound, notably missing most of the 2024 and 2025 seasons while recovering from a hybrid Tommy John and internal brace surgery and then fracturing his forearm last August. He's already had two separate stints on the IL in 2026 and hasn't been effective when available for Dunedin. Over 10 outings in the Florida State League, Barriera has submitted a 6.65 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 22:17 K:BB over 23 innings.