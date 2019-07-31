Blue Jays' Brock Stewart: Claimed by Blue Jays
Stewart was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
It was only a couple years ago that Stewart was seen as an interesting spot starter candidate in a loaded Dodgers' rotation, so it's not surprising that he did not make it through waivers after being designated for assignment. The 27-year-old righty logged a 7.34 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 76 innings pitching in the harsh conditions of the Pacific Coast League this year. Toronto will probably continue developing him as a starter at Triple-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal