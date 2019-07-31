Stewart was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

It was only a couple years ago that Stewart was seen as an interesting spot starter candidate in a loaded Dodgers' rotation, so it's not surprising that he did not make it through waivers after being designated for assignment. The 27-year-old righty logged a 7.34 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 76 innings pitching in the harsh conditions of the Pacific Coast League this year. Toronto will probably continue developing him as a starter at Triple-A.

