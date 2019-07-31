Boshers' contract was selected by Toronto on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old left has thrown 86.1 career big-league innings, posting a 4.59 ERA but a more promising 3.84 FIP. None of those innings have come since 2017. He owns a 2.78 ERA in 32.1 frames for Triple-A Buffalo this season. Ryan Borucki (elbow) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.

