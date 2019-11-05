Blue Jays' Buddy Boshers: Sent to minors
Boshers was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Monday.
The Blue Jays have cleared a spot on the 40-man roster by designating Boshers for assignment. He posted a 4.05 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 26:10 K:BB over 20 innings last season with Toronto.
