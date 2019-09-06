Boshers (0-3) was charged with the loss against the Rays on Thursday after giving up a home run without recording any outs.

Boshers threw just two pitches, but that's all it took for Austin Meadows to crank a go-ahead home run. The left-hander was then pulled before any further damage was done, but unfortunately it was too late. Boshers owns a 6.08 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 18 appearances this season.