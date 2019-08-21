Blue Jays' Buddy Boshers: Gets job done as opener
Boshers didn't factor into the decision while working as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher in Tuesday's 16-3 loss to the Dodgers. He retired three of the four hitters he faced, walking one and striking out another.
Deployed as a "starter" for the first time all season, Boshers was able to navigate the top of the Dodgers' order without incident before giving way to Sean Reid-Foley. Things quickly fell apart from there, but Boshers' efforts may have earned him another opportunity as an opener if manager Charlie Montoyo elects to go that route again in the final few weeks of the season.
